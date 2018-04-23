Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Towards an international framework for investment facilitation

Policy paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/b82771dc-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Business and Finance Policy Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD (2018), “Towards an international framework for investment facilitation”, OECD Business and Finance Policy Papers, No. 47, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/b82771dc-en.
Go to top