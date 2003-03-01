Skip to main content
Incentives-based Competition for Foreign Direct Investment

The Case of Brazil
Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/631632456403
Hans Christiansen, Charles P. Oman, Andrew Charlton
OECD Working Papers on International Investment

Cite this content as:

Christiansen, H., C. Oman and A. Charlton (2003), “Incentives-based Competition for Foreign Direct Investment: The Case of Brazil”, OECD Working Papers on International Investment, No. 2003/01, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/631632456403.
