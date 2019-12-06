This note explores monitoring and evaluation (M&E) practices of the investment promotion agencies (IPAs) in OECD countries. It provides a brief overview of the main M&E practices across agencies as well as explains how impact evaluation can be conducted in the context of investment promotion.
Monitoring and Evaluation
A Brief Guide for Investment Promotion Agencies
Policy paper
OECD Business and Finance Policy Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Policy paper28 May 2024
-
Policy paper13 May 2024
-
Policy paper10 May 2024
-
17 April 2024
-
Policy paper13 March 2024
-
15 December 2023
-
14 December 2023
-
Policy paper13 December 2023
Related publications
-
15 December 2023
-
8 November 2023
-
Policy paper27 March 2023
-
Working paper24 February 2022
-
Working paper1 December 2006
-
1 March 2003