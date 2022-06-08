Foreign direct investment (FDI) is an important source of finance for governments looking to meet global commitments on sustainable development. But, beyond the quantity of FDI, its quality also matters. The FDI Qualities Policy Toolkit complements the OECD Policy Framework for Investment by providing more detailed and tailored guidance on priorities for policy and institutional reforms that can enhance the impacts of investment in four areas of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs): productivity and innovation, job quality and skills, gender equality, and decarbonisation.