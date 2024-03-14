Climate change and recent geopolitical events highlight an urgent need to consider resilience in finance. This is true both in the financial system and in the role played by capital and investors in making economic systems more dynamic and able to withstand external shocks.

OECD work on sustainable finance, including analysis of sustainable bonds and the integration of ESG factors in investment decisions, can enable financial authorities to better evaluate and address climate-related financial risks, encompassing both physical and transition risks.



By aligning efforts across borders, our work supports commitments to sustainable finance to effectively drive capital allocation and ensure resilient economic growth and development globally.

