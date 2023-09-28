Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

A supervisory framework for assessing nature-related financial risks

Identifying and navigating biodiversity risks
Policy paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/a8e4991f-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Business and Finance Policy Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD (2023), “A supervisory framework for assessing nature-related financial risks: Identifying and navigating biodiversity risks”, OECD Business and Finance Policy Papers, No. 33, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/a8e4991f-en.
Go to top