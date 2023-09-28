A supervisory framework for assessing nature-related financial risks

This paper presents a methodological supervisory framework to help central banks and financial supervisors assess biodiversity-related financial risks, impacts and dependencies in the financial sector, including transmission channels for physical and transition risks. This framework is designed to translate biodiversity risks into financial risks. It draws on a previous mapping of existing approaches, while also accounting for broader nature-related financial risks. While acknowledging different national circumstances, this methodological framework is designed to be applicable broadly for central banks, supervisors and commercial banks across different countries.