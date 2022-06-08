This report provides an overview of the main trends and issues related to the implications of climate change for corporate governance. It focuses on economic, legal and accounting issues related to shareholder rights, corporate disclosure and the responsibilities of company boards. Importantly, this report informs the ongoing review of the G20/OECD Principles of Corporate Governance which help policy makers evaluate and improve the legal, regulatory and institutional framework for corporate governance.
Climate Change and Corporate Governance
Report
Corporate Governance
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
15 February 2024
-
11 October 2023
-
27 January 2023
-
26 January 2023
-
20 January 2023
-
14 December 2022
-
15 October 2022
-
21 June 2022
Related publications
-
14 March 2024
-
Report7 March 2024
-
5 December 2023
-
11 October 2023
-
28 September 2023
-
-
20 January 2023
-
21 June 2022