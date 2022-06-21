This report analyses sustainability policies and practices for corporate governance, both in Brazil and globally. It serves to support the development of Brazil’s legal and regulatory framework for sustainability disclosure, the responsibilities of company boards and shareholder rights. The report presents the results of two OECD surveys conducted with the participation of some of the largest public companies and asset managers in the country.
Sustainability Policies and Practices for Corporate Governance in Brazil
Report
Corporate Governance
Abstract
