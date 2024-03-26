Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Business integrity

Clean, efficient and competitive businesses that operate with integrity help to ensure healthier markets and greater investor confidence. Recognising that businesses and C-Suite leaders are at the pointy end of putting integrity into practice, the OECD provides guidance to the business sector on designing stronger internal controls, ethics and anti-corruption compliance programmes and to governments on promoting and incentivising integrity in the business sector.

Policy sub-issue

Key links

Select a language

English
français
Go to top