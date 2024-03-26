Business integrity

Businesses and C-Suite Leaders play a central role in leading and maintaining pro-integrity cultural change. A commitment to anti-bribery and corruption compliance can be demonstrated by tone from the top; compliance policies and procedures, due diligence, training and reporting avenues are important no matter the business size.
The OECD has developed tools for use by private sector businesses and State-owned entreprises, to develop effective anti-corruption policies, drive compliance and due diligence programs. They include the Good Practice Guidance on Internal Controls, Ethics and Compliance (Annex II of the OECD 2021 Anti-Bribery Recommendation), Guidelines for Multinational Enterprises on Responsible Business Conduct, Due Diligence Guidance for Responsible Business Conduct, and the Guidelines on Guidelines on Anti-Corruption and Integrity in State-Owned Enterprises.