To strengthen business integrity, governments have in recent years developed anti-corruption policy frameworks and compliance standards, aimed at shaping businesses’ behaviour with a view to deterring, detecting and sanctioning corrupt business practices. Beyond policies and enforcement of mandatory requirements, governments are increasingly recognising that incentives may constitute a powerful tool to foster effective anti-corruption compliance by businesses. The OECD publishes guidance and studies to help governments better understand the power of incentivising business integrity.

In addition, the OECD has developed a global standard on corporate governance, the G20/OECD Principles of Corporate Governance, to help policy makers evaluate and improve the legal and regulatory framework to make companies more accountable and transparent to stakeholders.