Corporate governance of state-owned enterprises

State-owned enterprises (SOEs) play important roles in most economies, often providing public goods and services. They are prevalent in strategic sectors such as energy, extractives, infrastructure, and finance. SOEs that are run responsibly, accountably and with integrity through good corporate governance is particularly important to ensure they positively contribute to competitiveness, economic resilience and sustainable development. The OECD Guidelines on Corporate Governance of State-Owned Enterprises provide concrete advice to help governments better manage their responsibilities as company owners.

