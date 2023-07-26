Skip to main content
Galvanizing the Private Sector as Partners in Combatting Corruption

The Global Initiative to Galvanize the Private Sector as Partners in Combatting Corruption (GPS) is a public-private cooperation initiative that seeks to mobilise the private sector as key contributors in the fight against corruption and as promoters of a rules-based international business climate.

