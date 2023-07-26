Galvanizing the Private Sector as Partners in Combatting Corruption

1. A Voice for Business: Providing a collaborative platform for business to share their views with government and inform international, national and sectoral anti-corruption and integrity priorities

2. Advocacy: Empowering business to act as advocates for integrity in their supply chains and operating markets

3. Innovation: Identifying and/or developing innovative practices to promote integrity

4. Best Practice Sharing: Disseminating successful business-led approaches within the private sector as well as with governments and civil society