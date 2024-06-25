This workstream leverages OECD standards on Responsible Business Conduct (RBC) and RBC due diligence to tackle corruption risks in global supply chains.

Through research and engagement with practitioners and experts, this workstream will develop a practical business explainer on how to use supply chain due diligence for tackling corruption risks. The practical business explainer will become a key tool for OECD National Contact Points for RBC to build capacity on dealing with integrity issues in RBC promotion and related specific instances.

This workstream will also build on OECD work to assess the alignment of multi-stakeholder and industry initiatives (e.g. sustainability initiatives) against OECD due diligence standards. In particular, this workstream will be informed by a mapping of corruption-specific criteria used by major sustainability initiatives to understand i) if and how such schemes address corruption risks in their expectations for companies; ii) explore how these criteria align with OECD RBC standards; and iii) how to leverage such initiatives as multipliers in the fight against corruption.

The Due Diligence for Integrity workstream is supported by the US Department of State as part of the Global Initiative to Galvanize the Private Sector as Partners in Combatting Corruption (GPS).