Getting influence “right” is a pressing challenge, both for business and government. Businesses are critical actors in the policy-making process. Through their interactions with government, they enable public decision-makers to learn about opportunities and trade-offs, consider the costs and benefits of business, and ultimately facilitate good decision making on a given policy issue. As such, the engagement between business and government is a natural part of the democratic process.

The Trusted Dialogue on Getting Influence Right convenes a community of government and business representatives through a series of online and in-person meetings to:

• Discuss key political engagement issues facing relevant sectors and

• Identify core principles of responsible political engagement

The group is currently developing practical guidance for companies on how to engage responsibly with governments through the Principles on Responsible Engagement for the Private Sector. This guidance will clarify what policies companies can implement to manage and prevent conflict of interest, ensure integrity in lobbying practices and political financing, and uphold the transparent and neutral use of data to inform advice to policymakers.