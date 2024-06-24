In the context of the ‘’Promoting Corporate Anti-Corruption Compliance through Government Incentives and Assessment”, workstream the OECD in cooperation with UNODC and UNGC explored existing government incentives for corporate anti-corruption compliance to update the UNODC’s 2013 Resource Guide on State Measures for Strengthening Business Integrity.

Building on this work, this workstream focuses on the issue of assessing anti-corruption compliance with the aim to :

• identify considerations that could be taken into account by the public and private sectors when developing approaches for evaluating and accounting for corporate anti-corruption compliance measures.

• map existing case studies and methodologies for assessing anti-corruption compliance programmes employed by OECD and non-OECD countries, MDBs, companies and other relevant entities (i.e. investors, stock exchanges and professional associations).‌

To this end, the OECD will organise at GACIF 2024 an in-person meeting with experts (including public- and private-sector representatives, academia, civil society, international organisations) to discuss considerations, approaches and methodologies presented in a Consultation Paper.

The OECD will also develop a report taking stock of approaches, challenges and methodologies for assessing corporate anti-corruption compliance measures through consultations with experts from the OECD Working Group on Bribery, private sector and other stakeholders.

The Strengthening Government Capacity to Assess and Account for Corporate Anti-Corruption Compliance Measures and Programmes workstream is supported by the US Department of State as part of the Global Initiative to Galvanize the Private Sector as Partners in Combatting Corruption (GPS).