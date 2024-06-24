What are some examples of a P2P Exchange?

The exchanges can a focus on a range of areas that are critical for effective use of technology and data among integrity or accountability actors. For instance, a company may support an anti-corruption body to assess its policies and practices for data management and data governance, or it may advise on the development of a training program to enhance data literacy and applying data-driven risk assessment methodologies.

Companies participating in the P2P Exchange will have the opportunity to proactively provide their advice and technical expertise to their counterparts in the public sector and create sustainable professional development opportunities. It also further demonstrates good stewardship and responsibility by driving capability uplift and excellence in the field, as well as fostering enduring global relationships at both a practitioner and strategic level.

Exchanges are virtual and carried out over 3 to 6 months and are not meant to be consulting assignments. Measures are in place to preclude the promotion, development, or selling of specific systems, software or tools.

What is the OECD's role?

The OECD coordinates the P2P exchange, which includes facilitating the match between government entities and companies, among other activities. The OECD also organises the Trusted Dialogues.

The Tech Connect for Integrity workstream is supported by the US Department of State as part of the Global Initiative to Galvanize the Private Sector as Partners in Combatting Corruption (GPS).

Interested to learn more about Tech Connect for Integrity and the P2P Exchange?

There is a short online form to express your interest, and to share your ideas about how you might contribute and benefit.

For further information, please contact the Tech Connect for Integrity project manager, Helene Wells – Helene.Wells@oecd.org.