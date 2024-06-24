What is Tech Connect for Integrity?
Tech Connect for Integrity is a vehicle for accelerating the use of technology and data to combat corruption and fraud. To this end, the initiative aims to bring together individuals across sectors to collaborate and share best practices, including data scientists, information and technology (IT) experts and individuals responsible for digital reforms and innovation across sectors. Tech Connect for Integrity has two components that will facilitate connections and collaboration between sectors:
1) Peer-to-Peer (P2P) Exchange: The OECD will support the development of a P2P exchange that matches data or IT expert(s) from the private sector with their counterparts in the integrity, anti-corruption or accountability community (e.g, anti-corruption agencies, supreme audit institutions, or internal audit functions). Together, the peers will identify opportunities to strengthen data-driven approaches for preventing, detecting and mitigating the risks of fraud and corruption.
2) Trusted Dialogues: These meetings will bring together representatives from the private sector, anti-corruption bodies, audit entities, law enforcement and civil society to discuss innovative tools and solutions, as well as emerging threats, presented by technological advancement and to share experiences on the application of technology to various dimensions of the fight against corruption.