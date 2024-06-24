Infrastructure anti-corruption toolbox

A toolbox to prevent, detect and report corruption

I ACT supports the operationalisation of international standards including the OECD Convention on Combating Bribery of Foreign Public Officials in International Business Transactions, the OECD Guidelines for Multinational Enterprises and related instruments through developing dialogues, tools and activities with a specific focus on collective action, knowledge creation and capacity building:



1. Collective Action: A Multistakeholder Community

At the centre of the toolbox is the I ACT Community, composed of C-suite leaders, experts from civil society and government officials that inform, catalyse and implement the I ACT tools. Members of the community have expressed an interest and need for a collective action to promote trust and integrity in the infrastructure sector.



Meetings

• 7 December 2022 - The Integrity Pact – A Global Collective Action Standard for Safeguarding Strategic Public Investment, International Anti-Corruption Conference

• 5 October 2022 - Connecting the Dots: Building Trusted Systems to Address Corruption in Infrastructure | Summary note

• 30 March 2022 - Enhancing trust and integrity in infrastructure investment, OECD Global Anti-Corruption & Integrity Forum



2. Knowledge Creation: A Practical Guidebook

Drawing upon a rich evidence base, OECD Instruments, best practices, and insights from the I ACT community, the OECD is developing a Practical Guidebook that synthesises international best practices and outlines practical steps to improve corruption prevention and detection strategies across infrastructure projects value chain.



3. Capacity Building: Trainings

The OECD has developed a training that offers a unique opportunity for infrastructure project owners and contracting authorities to deepen the understanding of anti-corruption prevention and detection measures across the project life cycle. By engaging with global good practices and interactive learning experiences, participants will be equipped to proactively address corruption risks and enhance transparency in infrastructure projects.

• 27-28 November 2023 Training Session in Carthagena, Colombia

• Catalysing collective action to combat corruption in infrastructure

Engage with I ACT

Private sector and civil society organisations interested in engaging with I ACT are invited to contact:

• Ana Maria Ruiz Rivadeneira, Infrastructure Unit Lead, Infrastructure and Public Procurement Division, Public Governance Directorate, OECD anamaria.ruizrivadeneira@oecd.org

• Pauline Gautrot, Policy Analyst, Infrastructure and Public Procurement Division, Public Governance Directorate, OECD pauline.gautrot@oecd.org

The Infrastructure Anti-Corruption Toolbox workstream is supported by the US Department of State as part of the Global Initiative to Galvanize the Private Sector as Partners in Combatting Corruption (GPS).