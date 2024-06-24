Areas of cooperation

The peer-to-peer learning programme facilitates the transfer of subject-matter expertise and skills using a practical, “learning by doing” approach. CWB is a hands-on tool for the implementation and promotion of the OECD Guidelines on Anti-Corruption and Integrity in State-Owned Enterprises and related international standards.

Specifically, CWB offers SOEs support in developing or deepening good practices in three areas:

1. Governance arrangements and integrity systems

2. Management of high-risk areas

3. Culture of integrity

Format

While every match is different, they will typically last three to six months and be conducted on a virtual basis. In-person secondments, during which the private sector peer is physically placed in the host SOE’s office, are possible subject to more extensive preparation and legal formalities between the participating entities.To ensure the programme is as rich and tailored as possible, the exact time commitment, frequency and content of the exchanges are determined together by the private sector expert and host SOE with the support of the CWB coordinators.

Why take part in Compliance Without Borders?

• Join a diverse global network of compliance experts and practitioners from both the private and the public sector committed to promoting integrity;

• Develop expertise on international best practices on anti-corruption and integrity;

• Get ahead of the game by discovering new corporate governance and compliance systems and techniques;

• Develop deeper understanding of global and regional compliance risks in company operations so you can develop better solutions.



Express interest in participating in CWB.

Related Resources:

• The Compliance Without Borders Handbook: Strengthening Integrity in State-Owned Enterprises through Peer Learning



Contact:



• For Private Sector Experts: Rita Guelzim, Policy Analyst, OECD Anti-Corruption and Integrity in Government Division: rita.guelzim@oecd.org

• For SOEs: Alison McMeekin, Policy Analyst State-owned Enterprises Unit, Capital Markets and Financial Institutions Division alison.mcmeekin@oecd.org

The Compliance Without Borders workstream is supported by the US Department of State as part of the Global Initiative to Galvanize the Private Sector as Partners in Combatting Corruption (GPS).