Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Guidelines on Anti-Corruption and Integrity in State-Owned Enterprises

Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/315dab91-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
Download PDF

Select a language

English
français
български
español
עברית
hrvatski
한국어

Cite this content as:

OECD (2019), Guidelines on Anti-Corruption and Integrity in State-Owned Enterprises, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/315dab91-en.
Go to top