A peer-learning community

This initiative developed in cooperation with the UNODC and UNGC brings government experts, including from law enforcement and other government agencies, together with their counterparts from the private sector to:

• Discuss the challenges faced when governments incentivise anti-corruption compliance programmes.

• Identify good practices and other solutions that both governments and companies can use to improve corporate compliance efforts.

The peer-learning community is exploring existing government incentives for corporate anti-corruption compliance with the aim of updating the UNODC’s 2013 Resource Guide on State Measures for Strengthening Business Integrity. A draft of the updated resource guide is now available and is open for public consultation until 15 January 2024. Read the draft and provide your feedback here.

The revised Resource Guide highlights the importance of ensuring that governments can accurately assess corporate anti-corruption compliance programmes when granting incentives to promote business integrity and calls for further work to help governments and private sector practitioners identify good practices to measure effective anti-corruption compliance.

• Expert meeting on Government incentives and assessments for promoting corporate anti-corruption compliance – Agenda

• Public-private dialogue on Government incentives and assessments for promoting corporate anti-corruption compliance – Agenda

The Promoting Corporate Anti-Corruption Compliance through Government Incentives and Assessment workstream is supported by the US Department of State as part of the Global Initiative to Galvanize the Private Sector as Partners in Combatting Corruption (GPS).