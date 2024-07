This book features the results of a stocktaking exercise of business integrity and anti-bribery policies for 20 countries in Africa. It is the result of a collaborative initative between OECD and the African Development Bank. Countries covered include Benin, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Ethiopia, Ghana, Kenya, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Mauritania, Mozambique, Niger, Nigeria, Rwanda, Senegal, Sierra Leone, South Africa, Tanzania, Uganda and Zambia.