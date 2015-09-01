Stocktaking of Anti-Corruption and Business Integrity Measures for Southern African SOEs

This report aims to provide an overview of business integrity and anti-bribery legislation, policies and practices applicable to state-owned enterprises (SOEs) operating across the Southern African Development Community (SADC) region. Part 1 provides a rationale for considering the impact that corruption-prevention and business integrity measures have had in some jurisdictions, based on available academic literature on this subject. Part 2 summarises the framework in seven SADC countries for combating corruption and for encouraging responsible business practices. It also focuses on the application of this framework to SOEs by governments, as well as measures taken by SOEs to limit their exposure to the risks of corruption. The report was undertaken on behalf of the OECD Network on Corporate Governance of State-Owned Enterprises in Southern Africa and is based on voluntary responses to a questionnaire and supplemented with desk research.