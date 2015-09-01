Skip to main content
Stocktaking of Anti-Corruption and Business Integrity Measures for Southern African SOEs

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5jrtd6fghvf1-en
Authors
Mary Crane-Charef
Tags
OECD Corporate Governance Working Papers
Crane-Charef, M. (2015), “Stocktaking of Anti-Corruption and Business Integrity Measures for Southern African SOEs”, OECD Corporate Governance Working Papers, No. 18, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jrtd6fghvf1-en.
