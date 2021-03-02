The majority of listed companies are part of a group linked through ownership and/or other mechanisms to exercise control. The popularity of group structures is based on a number of economic and legal advantages, including facilitating the supply of goods and services, economies of scale, reaching new markets or new activities, sharing the provisions of internal services such as loans and facilitating mergers and acquisitions. This working paper presents a comparative overview of the regulation of groups in company law. It also discusses how different corporate governance codes make recommendations on issues relevant to the boards in company groups.
The governance of company groups
Working paper
OECD Corporate Governance Working Papers
Abstract
