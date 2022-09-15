This paper presents a review of the different committees set up by the boards of directors of companies to support their functions. It first focuses on the role of and trends in board committees, their contribution to corporate governance and their evolving role in light of the impact of the COVID 19 crisis and emerging issues. It then addresses the functioning, composition and accountability of committees, notably in terms of risk management and sustainability, and their impact on the effectiveness of boards.
The role of board-level committees in corporate governance
Working paper
OECD Corporate Governance Working Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
20 September 2022
-
Working paper19 September 2022
-
Working paper19 September 2022
-
Working paper19 September 2022
-
15 September 2022
-
Working paper2 March 2021
-
25 June 2019
-
Working paper28 July 2016
Related publications
-
Policy paper28 May 2024
-
Policy paper10 May 2024
-
Working paper6 May 2024
-
2 May 2024
-
30 April 2024
-
30 April 2024
-
30 April 2024
-
30 April 2024