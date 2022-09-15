This paper provides an overview of developments in non-financial corporate bond markets over the past two decades with respect to their size and credit quality, as well as trends related to insolvency and restructuring. It then explores the role of bondholders in corporate governance, both in normal times and in times of financial distress, and the governance implications of longstanding increases in bond financing by the non-financial sector. In particular, challenges related to bondholder rights, corporate disclosure, the responsibilities of corporate boards, institutional investors and insolvency are discussed.
The role and rights of debtholders in corporate governance
Working paper
OECD Corporate Governance Working Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
20 September 2022
-
Working paper19 September 2022
-
Working paper19 September 2022
-
Working paper19 September 2022
-
15 September 2022
-
Working paper2 March 2021
-
25 June 2019
-
Working paper28 July 2016
Related publications
-
27 June 2024
-
12 June 2024
-
28 May 2024
-
Policy paper10 May 2024
-
2 May 2024
-
Policy paper26 April 2024
-
Working paper25 April 2024
-
4 April 2024