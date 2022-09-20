Enhancing gender diversity on boards and in senior management of listed companies

As part of a global effort to address existing barriers to gender equality in leadership and employment, countries around the world are taking steps to enhance gender diversity on boards, which can also have positive effects on board dynamics and governance. This paper takes stock of progress and existing policies and practices to enhance gender diversity on boards and in senior management of listed companies. Covering 50 jurisdictions, it focuses on the implications of quotas and targets as the main instruments used to foster gender diversity on boards, and considers the importance of complementary initiatives to strengthen the pipeline for leadership positions.