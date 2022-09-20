Skip to main content
Enhancing gender diversity on boards and in senior management of listed companies

Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/4f7ca695-en
Emeline Denis
OECD Corporate Governance Working Papers
Denis, E. (2022), “Enhancing gender diversity on boards and in senior management of listed companies”, OECD Corporate Governance Working Papers, No. 28, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/4f7ca695-en.
