As part of a global effort to address existing barriers to gender equality in leadership and employment, countries around the world are taking steps to enhance gender diversity on boards, which can also have positive effects on board dynamics and governance. This paper takes stock of progress and existing policies and practices to enhance gender diversity on boards and in senior management of listed companies. Covering 50 jurisdictions, it focuses on the implications of quotas and targets as the main instruments used to foster gender diversity on boards, and considers the importance of complementary initiatives to strengthen the pipeline for leadership positions.
Enhancing gender diversity on boards and in senior management of listed companies
Working paper
OECD Corporate Governance Working Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Working paper19 September 2022
-
Working paper19 September 2022
-
Working paper19 September 2022
-
15 September 2022
-
15 September 2022
-
Working paper2 March 2021
-
25 June 2019
-
Working paper28 July 2016
Related publications
-
Policy paper10 May 2024
-
2 May 2024
-
4 April 2024
-
14 March 2024
-
12 March 2024
-
15 February 2024
-
11 October 2023
-
4 October 2023