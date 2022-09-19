Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Institutional investors and stewardship

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/1ce75d38-en
Authors
Kenta Fukami, Daniel Blume, Carl Magnus Magnusson
Tags
OECD Corporate Governance Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Fukami, K., D. Blume and C. Magnusson (2022), “Institutional investors and stewardship”, OECD Corporate Governance Working Papers, No. 25, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/1ce75d38-en.
Go to top