The sustained growth of institutional investors’ assets under management, together with the growing use of passive investment strategies, raises the question of whether existing frameworks adequately address issues related to investor engagement and disclosure. There has been a growth in the regulation of institutional investors and market intermediaries to address conflicts of interest and to enhance their transparency. In parallel, the adoption of stewardship codes and the number of signatories to such codes has been increasing. Their proliferation and to some extent convergence offers insights on recognised good practices. The paper also explores the apparent increase in engagement among institutional investors with respect to environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues, their increasing reliance on ESG ratings and data services, and whether regulatory frameworks or guidance should evolve to take into account these new developments.
Institutional investors and stewardship
Working paper
OECD Corporate Governance Working Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
20 September 2022
-
Working paper19 September 2022
-
Working paper19 September 2022
-
15 September 2022
-
15 September 2022
-
Working paper2 March 2021
-
25 June 2019
-
Working paper28 July 2016
Related publications
-
27 June 2024
-
12 June 2024
-
6 June 2024
-
28 May 2024
-
Policy paper10 May 2024
-
2 May 2024
-
Policy paper26 April 2024
-
Working paper25 April 2024