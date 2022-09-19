This paper addresses the implications of digitalisation on corporate governance. It focuses in particular on the potential for digitalisation to improve market supervision and enforcement of corporate governance related requirements and the efficiency of disclosure; its use for remote and hybrid participation in general shareholder meetings; the implications of digital security risks and the role of the board in their management; and how digitalisation can encourage the development of primary public equity markets.
Digitalisation and corporate governance
Working paper
OECD Corporate Governance Working Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
20 September 2022
-
Working paper19 September 2022
-
Working paper19 September 2022
-
15 September 2022
-
15 September 2022
-
Working paper2 March 2021
-
25 June 2019
-
Working paper28 July 2016
Related publications
-
Policy paper10 May 2024
-
2 May 2024
-
Working paper25 April 2024
-
4 April 2024
-
14 March 2024
-
14 March 2024
-
12 March 2024
-
Report7 March 2024