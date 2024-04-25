Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Concentration of DeFi’s liquidity

Evidence from Decentralised Exchanges (DEXs) and Automated Market Makers (AMMs)
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/4ed08440-en
Authors
Iota Kaousar Nassr, Eleftheria Kostika, Anastasia Melachrinos
Tags
OECD Working Papers on Finance, Insurance and Private Pensions
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Kaousar Nassr, I., E. Kostika and A. Melachrinos (2024), “Concentration of DeFi’s liquidity: Evidence from Decentralised Exchanges (DEXs) and Automated Market Makers (AMMs)”, OECD Working Papers on Finance, Insurance and Private Pensions, No. 49, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/4ed08440-en.
Go to top