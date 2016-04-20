Skip to main content
Unleashing the Export Potential of SMEs in Greece

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5jm0qgt464f6-en
Authors
Iota Kaousar Nassr, Virginia Robano, Gert Wehinger
Tags
OECD Working Papers on Finance, Insurance and Private Pensions
Cite this content as:

Kaousar Nassr, I., V. Robano and G. Wehinger (2016), “Unleashing the Export Potential of SMEs in Greece”, OECD Working Papers on Finance, Insurance and Private Pensions, No. 41, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jm0qgt464f6-en.
