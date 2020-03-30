This paper examines global credit intermediation through the lens of financial markets and financial intermediaries in the post-crisis period during which highly accommodative monetary policies contributed to investors’ search for yield. It reviews the extent to which non-bank intermediation contributed to the rise of sovereign and corporate debt levels and exuberance in global credit markets. It also assesses forms of market-based finance that are contributing to financial vulnerabilities, including leverage loans and collateralised loan obligations (CLOs), fixed-income investment funds, and bank contingent convertible debt. Post-crisis policy frameworks should adapt to the shift toward market-based finance in many countries to allow better consideration of the interactions between monetary, prudential, and regulatory tools with respect to credit intermediation and risks. Policies should also consider the optimal combination of macroprudential and activities-based tools in non-bank credit intermediation to address vulnerabilities without undermining the benefits of market-based finance.
Structural developments in global financial intermediation: The rise of debt and non-bank credit intermediation
Working paper
OECD Working Papers on Finance, Insurance and Private Pensions
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Working paper25 April 2024
-
Working paper31 July 2023
-
13 August 2020
-
6 August 2020
-
21 July 2020
-
25 September 2017
-
Working paper15 March 2017
-
Working paper20 April 2016
Related publications
-
Policy paper10 May 2024
-
2 May 2024
-
Working paper25 April 2024
-
4 April 2024
-
14 March 2024
-
14 March 2024
-
12 March 2024
-
Report7 March 2024