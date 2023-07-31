Skip to main content
DeFi liquidations

Volatility and liquidity
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/0524faaf-en
Authors
Ana Sasi-Brodesky, Iota Kaousar Nassr
Tags
OECD Working Papers on Finance, Insurance and Private Pensions
Cite this content as:

Sasi-Brodesky, A. and I. Kaousar Nassr (2023), “DeFi liquidations: Volatility and liquidity”, OECD Working Papers on Finance, Insurance and Private Pensions, No. 48, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/0524faaf-en.
