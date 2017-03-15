Skip to main content
Behavioural economics and financial consumer protection

Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/0c8685b2-en
Anne-Francoise Lefevre, Michael Chapman
OECD Working Papers on Finance, Insurance and Private Pensions
Lefevre, A. and M. Chapman (2017), “Behavioural economics and financial consumer protection”, OECD Working Papers on Finance, Insurance and Private Pensions, No. 42, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/0c8685b2-en.
