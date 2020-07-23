Financial Consumer Protection and Ageing Populations

This report sets out key findings, conclusions and policy considerations relating to financial consumer protection approaches in response to the issues associated with ageing populations. It sets out detailed analysis of inputs provided by members of the G20/OECD Task Force on Financial Consumer Protection and the International Financial Consumer Protection Organisation (FinCoNet). This report is a complementary piece to the G20 Fukuoka Policy Priorities on Ageing and Financial Inclusion, produced by the GPFI and the OECD for the Japanese G20 Presidency 2019 and published in June 2019.