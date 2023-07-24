Financial consumers and sustainable finance

This report explores issues, opportunities and challenges for financial consumers in relation to sustainable finance. It examines current trends in terms of consumer demand for and experience with sustainable finance products, as well as new risks to consumers posed by sustainable finance products. This report also explores financial consumer protection tools and responses available to policy makers and oversight authorities, illustrated by selected examples of how these tools and responses are being deployed around the world. Finally, this report offers a number of policy considerations to help guide policy makers and oversight authorities responsible for financial consumer protection.