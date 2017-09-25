Skip to main content
Financial Education for MSMEs and Potential Entrepreneurs

Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/bb2cd70c-en
Adele Atkinson
OECD Working Papers on Finance, Insurance and Private Pensions
Atkinson, A. (2017), “Financial Education for MSMEs and Potential Entrepreneurs”, OECD Working Papers on Finance, Insurance and Private Pensions, No. 43, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/bb2cd70c-en.
