The changing structure of financial intermediation in Asia: Benefits and risks

Over the past two decades, Asian economies have experienced rapid capital market growth and profound changes in the structure of their financial systems. This paper analyses key developments in advanced and emerging Asian economies since the global financial crisis, focusing on market intermediation of sovereign and corporate debt, equity market development, and the growth of alternative finance and structured products. This enables a forward-looking assessment of the extent to which developments in the medium term may contribute to rising risks in the stability of financial intermediation and sustainable long-term growth with a view to informing policy discussions on economic opportunities and associated risks.