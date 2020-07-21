Skip to main content
The changing structure of financial intermediation in Asia: Benefits and risks

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/70cce5a7-en
Authors
Caroline Roulet
Tags
OECD Working Papers on Finance, Insurance and Private Pensions
Cite this content as:

Roulet, C. (2020), “The changing structure of financial intermediation in Asia: Benefits and risks”, OECD Working Papers on Finance, Insurance and Private Pensions, No. 45, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/70cce5a7-en.
