The Limits of DeFi for Financial Inclusion

Decentralised finance, including crypto-asset markets and DeFi protocol activity, has been promoted as a tool to support the democratisation of finance. This report presents quantitative evidence from ASEAN economies that participation in decentralised finance markets has been largely driven by speculative forces and a fear of missing out, rather than by practical use-cases that can promote financial inclusion. Since decentralised finance today involves unregulated or uncompliant financial service provision, the complexity and the non-custodial nature of such activity (particularly DeFi protocol activity) make these practically difficult for retail participation. The report provides policy considerations and discusses other digital finance tools that could be considered as alternative catalysts for financial inclusion, particularly when it comes to MSME financing.