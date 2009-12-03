Strategies for Business, Government and Civil Society to Fight Corruption in Asia and the Pacific

Bribery is bad for business, so why do businesses continue to bribe? What roles do business, government, and civil society have in the fight against corruption - and notably in the fight against bribery in business? The 6th Regional Anti-Corruption Conference for Asia and the Pacific gathered experts from countries and jurisdictions of Asia and the Pacific, OECD member countries, leading enterprises and businesses associations, civil society, and development partners to respond to these questions and to share their experiences in fighting bribery in business.

The conference, organized by the ADB/OECD Anti-Corruption Initiative for Asia and the Pacific in late November 2008, explored (i) possible drivers and incentives for anti-corruption reform; (ii) the role of criminal law standards and corporate compliance mechanisms; (iii) the risks and countermeasures against private-to-private corruption; (iv) preventing and managing conflicts of interest; (v) international initiatives to counter bribery; (vi) how development partners can become involved in the fight against bribery and corruption. This book presents the proceedings of the conference.