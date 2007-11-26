Controlling Corruption in Asia and the Pacific

The harmful effects of corruption on social welfare, political stability and economic development are well known. Combating corruption has gained high priority throughout the world. In Asia and the Pacific, 23 countries have in the framework of the ADB/OECD Anti-Corruption Initiative for Asia and the Pacific endorsed an Anti-Corruption Action Plan that guides reform efforts in their respective countries. While significant progress has been achieved under this regional instrument, the battle against corruption is far from being won.

To address this challenge and build capacity in a number of particularly crucial areas, the ADB/OECD Initiative's fourth regional anti-corruption conference has brought together more than 150 senior representatives of governments, the private sector, non-governmental organizations and the international development partner community in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, in December 2003. The present publication offers an insight into the most recent national anti-corruption strategies of Asian and Pacific countries, as well as an overview of preventive and enforcement policies and practices developed in the region, with special focus on the management of conflict of interest, measures aimed at curbing corruption in public procurement, corporate ethics, whistleblower protection, forensic accounting and mutual legal assistance.