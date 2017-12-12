Mutual legal assistance (MLA), and international cooperation more broadly, are important issues in the investigation and prosecution of corruption crimes. This report outlines common barriers to MLA among the 31 member jurisdictions of the ADB/OECD Anti-Corruption Initiative for Asia and the Pacific, and describes best practices used to overcome these barriers.
Mutual Legal Assistance in Asia and the Pacific
Experiences in 31 Jurisdictions
Report
ADB/OECD Anti-Corruption Initiative for Asia and the Pacific
Abstract
