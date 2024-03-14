The fifth round of monitoring under the Istanbul Anti-Corruption Action Plan assesses Moldova's anti-corruption practices and reforms against a set of indicators, benchmarks and elements under nine performance areas that focus on anti-corruption policy, prevention of corruption and enforcement. The report analyses Moldova's efforts to build anti-corruption institutions, its measures to detect, investigate and prosecute corruption cases and identifies areas for improvement. A follow-up report evaluating Moldova's progress in these areas will follow.
Baseline Report of the Fifth Round of Monitoring of Anti-Corruption Reforms in Moldova
The Istanbul Anti-Corruption Action Plan