Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

The Criminalisation of Bribery in Asia and the Pacific

Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264097445-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
ADB/OECD Anti-Corruption Initiative for Asia and the Pacific
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD (2011), The Criminalisation of Bribery in Asia and the Pacific, ADB/OECD Anti-Corruption Initiative for Asia and the Pacific, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264097445-en.
Go to top