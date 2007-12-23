Skip to main content
Mutual Legal Assistance, Extradition and Recovery of Proceeds of Corruption in Asia and the Pacific: Frameworks and Practices in 27 Asian and Pacific Jurisdictions – Preliminary Report

Report

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264041325-en
Authors
OECD, Asian Development Bank
Tags
ADB/OECD Anti-Corruption Initiative for Asia and the Pacific
Cite this content as:

OECD/ADB (2007), Mutual Legal Assistance, Extradition and Recovery of Proceeds of Corruption in Asia and the Pacific: Frameworks and Practices in 27 Asian and Pacific Jurisdictions – Preliminary Report, ADB/OECD Anti-Corruption Initiative for Asia and the Pacific, ADB, Manila, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264041325-en.
