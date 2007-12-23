Mutual Legal Assistance, Extradition and Recovery of Proceeds of Corruption in Asia and the Pacific: Frameworks and Practices in 27 Asian and Pacific Jurisdictions – Preliminary Report

This report presents an overview of the policies, legislation and institutions involved in MLA and extradition in corruption cases in the Initiative’s members. The study covers three main areas: the legal basis and preconditions for extradition and MLA; procedures and measures that facilitate international cooperation; and the mechanisms for recovering proceeds of corruption. The report is based primarily on independent research, information that members of the Initiative provided in writing to the Secretariat, and on the findings of the March 2006 technical seminar on Denying Safe Haven to the Corrupt and the Proceeds of Corruption and the November 2006 Steering Group meeting, during which the draft report was discussed and adopted. The final report of the thematic review, which will include both a cross-regional analysis and country-specific reports, is expected to be available by end 2007.