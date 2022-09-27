This study analyses measures that governments, companies and business associations are taking to prevent corruption in business transactions in Eastern Europe and Central Asia. This edition compares recent trends with those identified in the first study released in 2016, to identify areas of progress or regress, and shares updated best practices and policy recommendations for further promoting business integrity in the region.
Business integrity in Eastern Europe and Central Asia 2022
Policy paper
OECD Business and Finance Policy Papers
Abstract
