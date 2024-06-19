Skip to main content
Global engagement on anti-corruption and anti-bribery

Partnerships are essential to advance the frontier in the fight against foreign bribery and corruption. Fostering international co-operation with practitioners from jurisdictions around the globe is a key pillar of OECD work to successfully investigate, prosecute and sanction transnational corruption cases. The OECD also promotes initiatives with the private sector, civil society and academic to enhance integrity in international business transactions.  

