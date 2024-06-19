Global engagement on anti-corruption and anti-bribery

The OECD Anti-Bribery Convention currently counts 46 countries, referred to as ‘Parties’, that have committed to the fight against bribery in international business transactions. The drive against foreign bribery and corruption is also gaining traction in other countries, which are investing in reforms to build economic and social resilience, promote a level playing field for businesses and attract foreign investment.

The OECD engages in the fight against foreign bribery through a number of global programmes, regional initiatives and country specific technical assistance. This work involves strengthening law enforcement capacity and co-operation within and across borders, and promoting business integrity practices in global markets.