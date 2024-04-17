Anti-Corruption Network for Eastern Europe and Central Asia

ACN assesses anti-corruption measures, allows confidential exchanges of methods between investigators and prosecutors and identifies good practices. It also provides technical assistance in projects on demand from individual countries. ACN has been a catalyst of anti-corruption reforms in the region and has benefitted from the ownership, dedication and commitment demonstrated by participating countries.

ACN's Steering Group, its main decision-making body, is composed of national co-ordinators from ACN countries as well as representatives from partner bodies, which include international organisations, civil society and business groups engaged in anti-corruption work in the region. The Steering Group guides ACN's Secretariat, which is responsible for developing, implementing and assessing ACN's work programme, endorsed by participating countries’ anti-corruption leaders.



ACN's partners include the: European Union; United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime; United Nations Development Programme; Council of Europe Group of States against Corruption; Council of Europe Development Bank; Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe; World Bank; European Bank for Reconstruction and Development; Regional Anti-corruption Initiative; Regional School of Public Administration; Transparency International; US Department of State’s Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs; and other international, non-governmental, business and academic organisations. OECD members also participate as partners or donors.