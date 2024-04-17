Skip to main content
Anti-Corruption Network for Eastern Europe and Central Asia

The Anti-Corruption Network for Eastern Europe and Central Asia is a regional outreach programme of the OECD Working Group on Bribery, established in 1998. It supports member countries in their efforts to prevent and combat corruption, through country reviews, practitioners’ networks and country-specific technical assistance.

Network
ACN plenary 2023 october, 03 2023 Paris, France
