This pilot report assesses Azerbaijan’s anti-corruption framework and practices based on the criteria to test the new methodology for the 5th round of monitoring under the Istanbul Anti-Corruption Action Plan. The report examines Azerbaijan's anti-corruption policy documents, the investigation and prosecution of corruption offences and the overall enforcement framework. The report also identifies areas for improvement and provides recommendations.
Anti-Corruption Reforms in Azerbaijan
Pilot 5th Round of Monitoring Under the Istanbul Anti-Corruption Action Plan