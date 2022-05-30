This pilot report analyses Georgia’s anti-corruption framework and practices based on the criteria to test the new methodology for the 5th round of monitoring under the Istanbul Anti-Corruption Action Plan. The report examines Georgia’s National Anti-Corruption Strategy, reforms of the judiciary and public prosecution system and public trust in the independence and integrity of these institutions. For each area of analysis, the report identifies areas for improvement and provides recommendations.
Anti-Corruption Reforms in Georgia
Pilot 5th Round of Monitoring Under the Istanbul Anti-Corruption Action Plan