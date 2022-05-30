This pilot report, elaborated before Russia’s large-scale aggression against Ukraine, examines Ukraine’s anti-corruption framework and practices based on the criteria to test the new methodology for the 5th round of monitoring under the Istanbul Anti-Corruption Action Plan. The report analyses Ukraine’s anti-corruption institutions, investigation and prosecution of corruption offences and the overall enforcement framework. For each area of analysis, the report identifies areas for improvement and provides recommendations.
Anti-Corruption Reforms in Ukraine
Pilot 5th Round of Monitoring Under the Istanbul Anti-Corruption Action Plan