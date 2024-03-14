The Istanbul Anti-Corruption Action Plan (IAP) is ACN's flagship peer-review programme, promoting international standards and good practice in anti-corruption.
Istanbul Anti-Corruption Action Plan: Country monitoring
The Istanbul Anti-corruption Action Plan is the Anti-Corruption Network for Eastern Europe and Central Asia's sub-regional peer-review programme. Launched in 2003, it supports anti-corruption reforms through country reviews and by monitoring the implementation of recommendations.
About
Participating countries
Note:
In a letter dated 16 February 2023, Georgia informed the OECD about its decision not to join the IAP's fifth round of monitoring. ACN's Steering Group discussed the matter at its 28th meeting on 4 October 2023 in the absence of representatives of the Government of Georgia and stressed that Georgia is welcome, should the country decide to rejoin the Istanbul Anti-Corruption Action Plan monitoring programme. The European Commission included this call to Georgia in its enlargement report, as a step to be completed in 2024.
The IAP's fifth round of country monitoring
ACN revamped the methodology used for the IAP’s fifth monitoring round, combining qualitative and quantitative indicators for better measurement and promotion of progress. This marked a major change from previous rounds under the IAP, where a country was measured against its own earlier performance. The indicators have clear, uniform and tailored benchmarks, set after extensive consultation, and form the basis for standardised, consistent and transparent assessment with more engagement from stakeholders. This allows for comparison between countries and increases incentives to implement reforms covering nine performance areas.
The fifth round of monitoring was launched with a pilot, which was part of the EU for Integrity Action for the Eastern Partnership project. The pilot completed in spring 2022 with monitoring reports for Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Moldova and Ukraine. ACN's Steering Group adopted the revised methodological documents for the assessment framework and guide in November 2022. A manual for monitoring experts is available and provides guidance on the monitoring process.
Previous monitoring rounds
First round: 2003-7
Progress and challenges
Second round: 2008-12
Progress and challenges | Russian version
Third round: 2013-15
Progress and challenges | Russian version
Fourth round: 2016-19
Progress and challenges | Russian version
The Anti-Corruption Network for Eastern Europe and Central Asia is a regional outreach programme of the OECD Working Group on Bribery, established in 1998. It supports member countries in their efforts to prevent and combat corruption, through country reviews, practitioners’ networks and country-specific technical assistance.Learn more