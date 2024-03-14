Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français
Anti-Corruption Network for Eastern Europe and Central Asia

Istanbul Anti-Corruption Action Plan: Country monitoring

The Istanbul Anti-corruption Action Plan is the Anti-Corruption Network for Eastern Europe and Central Asia's sub-regional peer-review programme. Launched in 2003, it supports anti-corruption reforms through country reviews and by monitoring the implementation of recommendations.

Go to top