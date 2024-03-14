Istanbul Anti-Corruption Action Plan: Country monitoring

ACN revamped the methodology used for the IAP’s fifth monitoring round, combining qualitative and quantitative indicators for better measurement and promotion of progress. This marked a major change from previous rounds under the IAP, where a country was measured against its own earlier performance. The indicators have clear, uniform and tailored benchmarks, set after extensive consultation, and form the basis for standardised, consistent and transparent assessment with more engagement from stakeholders. This allows for comparison between countries and increases incentives to implement reforms covering nine performance areas.

The fifth round of monitoring was launched with a pilot, which was part of the EU for Integrity Action for the Eastern Partnership project. The pilot completed in spring 2022 with monitoring reports for Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Moldova and Ukraine. ACN's Steering Group adopted the revised methodological documents for the assessment framework and guide in November 2022. A manual for monitoring experts is available and provides guidance on the monitoring process.